School resource deputy saves choking elementary student in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County school resource deputy saved a choking student Tuesday morning at Eastside Elementary School.

According to deputies, as students were finishing breakfast in the cafeteria, School Resource Deputy Christopher Downey saw a pre-kindergarten teacher running toward him with a student in her arms.

The teacher told Downey the student was choking. Downey saw the 4-year-old student was trying to clear something from his throat. The student did not appear to be breathing and was not making any sounds.

Downey tried giving the student five back blows, however, was unsuccessful. Then he quickly began five abdominal thrusts to the student. At this point, Downey could hear the student making a high pitched sound. The student was then able to clear a large piece of cake, or bread, from his mouth.

The student, who is non-verbal, responded to Downey and school staff by making loud noises to indicate his airway was clear.

Deputies say the student was taken to the clinic to be checked by the school nurse, who said the student appeared fine. The student’s parent(s) were advised of the incident.

The student was able to return to class after the incident.