Breaking News
David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

School bus rear-ended in Spring Hill; no injuries reported

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941_130448

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle in Spring Hill on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred on Henderson Street and Masada Lane.

No injuries were reported, but officials say the driver and the 11 students on board are being evaluated by paramedics.

It’s still unclear which school the students were from or where they were traveling.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss