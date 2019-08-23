School bus rear-ended in Spring Hill; no injuries reported

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle in Spring Hill on Friday, officials said.
The incident occurred on Henderson Street and Masada Lane.
No injuries were reported, but officials say the driver and the 11 students on board are being evaluated by paramedics.
It’s still unclear which school the students were from or where they were traveling.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
