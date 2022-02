HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A school bus carrying 40 children crashed in Hernando County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities told 8 On Your Side the bus rear-ended another vehicle on Roper Road around 1 p.m. The accident happened near the Eastside Elementary School.

None of the 40 children were injured, the sheriff’s office added.

The students were released from school early Wednesday afternoon due to a scheduled half-day.