HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A U.S. Navy Sailor was sentenced to 13 years in prison, two years of probation and is required to report as a sexual predator for the rest of his life upon his release from prison for sexually battering a Hernando County minor in Dec. 2021.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dylan Adams pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child over 12 and under 16 on July 13.

According to a release, on Dec. 30, 2021, Adams, who was on active duty at a U.S. Naval base in San Diego at the time, came to the Tampa Bay area to see family for the holidays.

Before coming to Hernando County, HCSO said Adams had “flirted” with the victim on social media. The two also knew each other before he enlisted in the military.

The next day while the victim’s mother was at work, Adams came to the victim’s house and “performed various sex acts on the victim,” according to deputies. Afterwards he went to a pharmacy where he bought “Plan B” pill and gave it to the victim.

Deputies said he then left the house and told the victim to delete all the social media messages between the two.

On Jan. 2., the victim reported the incident to detectives who collected evidence, HCSO said. Detectives then contacted Adams and took him to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office District Two Office, where he made a full confession.