Meet Max, News Channel 8’s puppy with a purpose

Ridge Manor residents warned to stay indoors as deputies investigate shooting

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Residents are being told to stay indoors as deputies investigate a shooting in Ridge Manor.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said there is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Wheystone Drive, which is west of U.S. 301.

Residents should remain inside until further notice, according to deputies.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

