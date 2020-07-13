1  of  2
Retired HCSO officer involved in fatal shooting in Weeki Wachee, deputies say

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies and detectives say a retired HCSO officer was involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Weeki Wachee.

Deputies said the shooting took place on Picardy Court.

According to deputies, the retired officer, who has not been identified is also volunteering as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for the county, however, was not working during the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the incident was domestic-related. Once the investigation is complete by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the FDLE, it will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office for review on whether further charges will be filed.

The name for the officer was not released due to Marsy’s Law.

