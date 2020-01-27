Residents report ‘several explosions’ at Brooksville mobile home; 2 injured

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Fire Rescue is investigating reports of several explosions and a fire at a mobile home in Brooksville. Two people reportedly suffered injuries.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home in the 14500 block of Dehaven Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“HCFR fire crews are currently on the scene of a fully involved mobile home fire,” the agency said in a press release. “There are reports of two civilian injuries as a result of the fire. HCFR paramedics are currently providing care.”

The agency is asking the public to avoid the area as crews continue to battle the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

