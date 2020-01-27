BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Fire Rescue is investigating reports of several explosions and a fire at a mobile home in Brooksville. Two people reportedly suffered injuries.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home in the 14500 block of Dehaven Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.
“HCFR fire crews are currently on the scene of a fully involved mobile home fire,” the agency said in a press release. “There are reports of two civilian injuries as a result of the fire. HCFR paramedics are currently providing care.”
The agency is asking the public to avoid the area as crews continue to battle the fire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Residents report ‘several explosions’ at Brooksville mobile home; 2 injured
- Deputies: Deadly Pasco stabbing suspect found in street naked, bloody
- “KIDS ADORED HIM, THEIR EYES WOULD LIGHT UP WHEN THEY SAW HIM,” says former NBA scout who worked side-by-side with Kobe at global basketball camps
- Fire rescue tallies up patients hospitalized during Gasparilla
- Police: Multiple shots fired into Sarasota home where Ringling College students are living