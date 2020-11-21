Resident found dead after Spring Hill house fire

Hernando County

(Source: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed in a house fire in Spring Hill on Saturday.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home in the 7000 block of Sealawn Drive around 11:20 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the mobile home.

An off-duty deputy went in to the home prior to the crews’ arrivals and extinguished the majority of the fire.

The deputy found a dead resident in the home.

Fire crews put out the remaining fire.

The resident’s death is being investigated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was under control by 11:31 a.m. and caused moderate damage to the mobile home.

The Florida State Fire Marshall’s Office, in conjunction with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the cause of the fire.

