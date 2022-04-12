HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies allege an intoxicated 72-year-old man left a Red Lobster Monday, leading to a chase and crash outside a Walmart.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Faria attempted to leave the Red Lobster, located at 2328 Commercial Way in Spring Hill, without paying his bill.

When employees confronted Faria he got into his car and drove away, deputies said. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Faria continued to drive on Commercial Way.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Faria proceeded right on to Tarpon Boulevard before making a left onto Osowaw Boulevard before striking an illuminated concrete sign as he attempted to turn into the frontage road leading to Walmart.

Faria proceeded to drive to the parking lot of Denny’s on Wendy Court where the deputy was able to corner him in the parking lot where he collided with the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy took Faria into custody without further incident.

Faria was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of defrauding an innkeeper, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence.

It was also determined after his arrest that Faria is a registered sexual offender. He is being held in lieu of $4,000 with conditions of GPS monitoring upon release.

Additionally, the U.S. Marshal Service has placed a hold on Faria for an active warrant out of North Carolina.