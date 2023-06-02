HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find a missing man who is considered endangered.

Deputies say Juancarlos Masdeu, 51, was last seen Friday morning at 12:30 a.m. leaving the Sunset Lounge at 5429 Spring Hill Drive. He was driving a 2005 grey Ford Expedition when he left.

Masdeu is described as being 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 420 to 450 pounds. He has brown eyes, black and gray hair and a grey beard. Masdeu has three teardrops tattooed on the left side of his face and is reportedly wearing a blue T-shirt with tan shorts and black Nike shoes.

He also requires medication that he does not have with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

Purple alerts are issued for missing adults who meet one of the following criteria: