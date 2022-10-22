BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.

The sheriff’s office said Frank Angelo Barone, 60, went to Oak Hill Hospital to seek medical treatment on Saturday. Barone reportedly became combative with hospital employees before leaving and made threats about having “an arsenal of weapons” at home.

Barone was last seen leaving the hospital in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a Florida license plate reading Y658QY. The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans, with his hair pulled into a ponytail.

Barone is described as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with blue eyes and long white hair.

If you see seen him or know his current whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Purple Alerts are issued for Missing Adults who meet one or more of the criteria listed below.