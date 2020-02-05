Public workshop scheduled tonight to discuss problems on Weeki Wachee River

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Happening tonight, the results from the recent Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study will be shared in a public workshop in Hernando County.

The study was conducted from June 2018 through July 2019, with the consultants using a variety of different methods to gather information and observations.

According to Southwest Florida Water Management District, the study showed a link between recreational activities and negative environmental impacts on the river. The study did not set a numerical limit on recreational users, but does state that activities in the water and on the banks of the river are causing significant impacts to the system.

The report from the Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study can be read here.

“The river is important to this area, we love it and we need to protect and preserve the river for future generations to enjoy,” said local business owner Jon Cone.

The public workshop on the Weeki Wachee Carry Capacity Study will be tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Meeting Hall in Hernando Beach.

