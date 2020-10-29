Property owned by family of convicted Tampa Bay serial killer searched for second day by investigators

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8’s Eagle 8 HD flew above the Mansfield family property on Roundup Lane in Spring Hill Thursday. It’s the second time this week that investigators have scoured the property looking for human remains and other clues.

The property is owned by the family of Billy Mansfield. He’s a convicted serial killer serving a life sentence in California.

“They could have known, you know, 40 years ago, where these bodies were and wouldn’t have went through a life of pain for nothing,” said Billy Mansfield, the son of the serial killer, who shares his namesake.

Billy Mansfield points his finger at his uncle, Gary Mansfield.

Gary was arrested Tuesday by Hernando County detectives on drug charges. Sources tell 8 On Your Side he told investigators about human remains on the property as they took him away.

“Well, how did Gary know those bodies were there?” Billy, the son, asked. “How did Gary, why all of a sudden did he start blurting out there are more bodies, I want immunity?”

Billy Mansfield is responsible for the murders of four women and girls in Florida and one in California, authorities say. The crimes happened from 1975 to 1980.

For the second time this week, the neighborhood has been abuzz with law enforcement activity.

“I’ve heard that from rumors that someone from the Mansfield told someone else that there are bodies all over the property,” said Gloria, a neighbor, who didn’t want to give her last name.

The son of the serial killer agrees and said detectives should take a long, hard look at his uncle.

“Yeah, he knows way too much and if you knew those bodies were there all those years, why didn’t you tell? So those people could have had their family back. What’s more important than that?” he said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t comment on the search and hasn’t revealed what has been found on the property.

