Hernando Co. man stabs roommate’s dog multiple times with pocket knife, deputies say

Hernando County

Courtesy Hernando Co. Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after stabbing his roommate’s dog multiple times with a pocket knife, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the suspect, 43-year-old Christian Peter Alan, shares a home with two others, a husband and wife. Both parties own a dog.

When the couple took their dog outside to the fenced-in front yard, deputies said Alan’s dog escaped from a fenced area in the back of the house and attacked the couple’s dog.

Alan went over to the dogs and proceeded to stab the couple’s dog multiple times with a pocketknife, police said.

Alan was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with felony animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office did not report the condition of either pet.

The couple reportedly told police Alan had been attempting to get them to move out of the house by making threats to harm their dog.

The investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

