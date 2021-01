HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were wounded after a shooter opened fire during an outdoor gathering in South Brooksville Monday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Twigg Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Police said two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported. The shooter remains at large.

Further information was not immediately available.