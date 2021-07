HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash Tuesday morning in the the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, off Three Bridges Road.

The sheriff’s office said the plane’s pilot called about the crash at 10:56 a.m. Both the pilot and his passenger survived the wreck with minor injuries and are being evaluated by emergency personnel, according to the latest update.

Eagle 8 is headed to the scene to gather more information on the crash.