Pit bulls attack Brooksville man, dogs’ owner now in jail

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Kelley couldn’t believe what he was seeing. His friend had stopped by for coffee on Saturday morning and was leaving when the dogs attacked.

“That lady in that trailer there, Colleen, her dogs, three of them, the big pit bulls they just attacked him. Had him on the ground and was chewing him up,” said Kelley. “I’ve never seen such a thing. “

The attack happened at a property at 5370 California Street in Brooksville. There is a mobile home, a travel trailer, and an R.V. on the property. Kelley lives in the R.V..

Kelley called 911 and paramedics rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital with severe bite marks to his leg.

Animal Enforcement Officers also responded and located the dogs. While on scene, they heard the sound of puppies whimpering nearby. That faint sound led them to a closed travel trailer on the property.

There they found an adult female pit bull apparently guarding her puppies. The dog was growling at the officers and biting at them. Once they got the female pit bull in custody they located eight puppies in deplorable conditions. The temperature was so hot inside the trailer that one of the officers required medical attention.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Denise Moloney with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office explains the conditions led to the dogs’ owners arrest. “With no food, water, any ventilation at all,” said Moloney, who says the temperature inside was well above a hundred degrees. “It did measure a hundred and eight degrees after the door was open for 30-minutes. “

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

A deputy stopped the dogs’ owner, 43-year old Colleen Meyer, for an equipment violation on Wednesday morning and took her into custody on nine counts of animal cruelty. She’s also facing an unrelated drug charge. She’s currently in custody on a $5,000 bond.

The victim of the dog attack has been released from the hospital, and Kelley says he is staying with another friend.

Kelley says he warned Meyer that her dogs were dangerous. He knew it was only a matter of time before someone was hurt.

“I told her, her dogs was loose all the time. I used to tell her, it’s not fair. I have to keep my dog on a rope,” said Kelley. “It’s the law. Put a rope on your dogs! “