HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Aerial video from WFLA’s Eagle 8 HD showed the wreckage of a small airplane near Powell Middle School in Hernando County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the plane went down near Powell Road and Barclay Avenue.

Authorities said the pilot of the aircraft survived the crash. Their exact condition and identity are unknown.

