HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pickup truck driver died after a crash in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the F350 driver was traveling southbound on Preston Road near Outback Way just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his truck for an unknown reason.

The driver then struck a wooden pole, a mailbox and a power line pole before overturning, troopers said.

The 54-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man’s identity was not released.