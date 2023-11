HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-acre fire erupted off Hebron Church Road in Hernando County Saturday evening.

According to the Florida Forest Service and Hernando County Fire Rescue, they sent out five brush trucks, three engines, two tankers, and command staff to battle the flames.

Hernando County Fire

Hernando County Fire

Hernando County Fire

Hernando County Fire

The fire has been 100% contained. Fire crews said there were no structural damages.

The area will continue to be monitored over the next few days.