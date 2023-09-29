HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person of interest is being sought in a “suspicious” death investigation in a Brooksville neighborhood, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the entrance to the High Point Community in Brooksville just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who knows the person of interest’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830.

Residents inside the mobile home park are asked to stay indoors until the investigation is complete.

The main entrance to High Point at Highpoint Boulevard was closed. Residents were allowed access through a side entrance off Weeping Willow Street.

