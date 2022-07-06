TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An hours-long standoff between a person and deputies in Spring Hill has ended peacefully, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence on Silas Court in the East Linden Estates neighborhood of Spring Hill around 8 a.m. Wednesday after a person barricaded themselves inside the home.

Deputies negotiated with the man sporadically for several hours.

By 12:30 p.m., the situation was resolved, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies did not say what led to the incident or whether anyone else was inside the home.

Further information was not immediately available.

