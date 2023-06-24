HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents of a Hernando Beach neighborhood are asked to shelter in place while deputies investigate a shooting.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have surrounded a home near Flounder Drive and Flamingo Blvd.

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

Area residents should remain indoors, according to the sheriff’s office. Drivers should also avoid the area as the roads are closed.

