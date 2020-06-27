Multiple hospitalizations after Hernando boat ramp explosion

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple people were hospitalized after a boat explosion in Hernando County Saturday morning.
Both deputies and firefighters responded to the Hernando Beach Boat Ramp after a boat explosion. Multiple patients were treated and airlifted to the hospital.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp will be closed for more than an hour as they assess the scene.
This story will be updated.
