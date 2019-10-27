Passenger shot and killed driver while leaving party in Brooksville, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old man after police said he shot and killed a man he had been arguing with at a party earlier in the night.

John Baumstark was arrested about 90 minutes after the shooting and charged with second-degree murder.

Early investigation revealed that Baumstark and the victim had been at a party at 26393 Siedel Street in Brooksville earlier in the night when they got in an argument.

Deputies said the two eventually made up and “shook hands,” later leaving in the same vehicle.

The victim was driving and after only a very short distance, the sheriff’s office said a resident near the vehicle heard gunshots and saw Baumstark running from the victim’s car.

The resident asked the suspect, “Did you kill [the victim]?” Baumstark responded, “Yes,” and then reportedly ran to his vehicle and fled the area.

Upon police arrival, deputies found the victim still in the driver’s side of the vehicle, unresponsive with his foot still on the brake pedal. He had several gunshot wounds on him. Deputies said the victim was obviously deceased.

After a thorough search of the area, deputies arrested Baumstark at his residence on Ester Drive. Deputies could see a firearm in plain sight in Baumstark’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Baumstark was cooperative with detectives.

