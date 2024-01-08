WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies said they arrested a corrections officer Friday after investigating him for child pornography possession.

Detectives first learned of potential criminal activity after getting a tip about William Wilkinson, 35, of Weeki Wachee from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they eventually searched Wilkinson’s home on Jan. 5 and arrested him on four counts of possession of child pornography.

Wilkinson was said to be a corrections officer at the Pasco Juvenile Detention Center. According to investigators, he refused to answer any questions related to the allegations.

He was given a $40,000 bond.