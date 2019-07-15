Pasco County man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend, deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspicious death is now a homicide investigation in Spring Hill.

Hernando County deputies have arrested 50-year-old Manuel Jesus Vega who they say kidnapped his girlfriend 53-year-old, Viviana Sanchez.

Investigators say Sanchez and Vega have been involved in ongoing domestic violence issues in Pasco County since at least May of this year.

At that time, a Pasco County judge issued a no-contact order between Vega and Sanchez.

“He bonded out of jail on that charge and the judge had issued a no-contact order which is a little different from a restraining order that a victim gets. The judge ordered this one,” HSCO Spokeswoman Denise Moloney said.

On July 14 at approximately 2 P.M. Sanchez contacted a Hernando County taxi company, requesting a taxi in 30 minutes to an address on Fieldpoint Way in Spring Hill.

Sanchez told the taxi company that if she didn’t answer the door when they arrived, they should call the police. Rather than respond to the residence, a representative from the taxi company immediately contacted the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:44 P.M. on July 14, Hernando County deputies received a 911 transfer call from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. The caller with the taxi company told deputies she received a text from Sanchez she was with Vega and was in fear for her life.

Family members of Sanchez were able to track her cell phone to the area of the Dollar Tree on County Line Road. The caller drove to that area and spotted Vega’s tractor-trailer parked behind the Dollar Tree and immediately called 911.

Once deputies arrived on scene they attempted to get into the truck and make contact with Vega inside.

“It was Vega stating that he was inside the truck and he wanted the deputies to stop trying to enter and he would wait for his mother to arrive who was on her way already and he would surrender peacefully. ” HSCO Spokeswoman Denise Moloney said.

Vega eventually exited the truck and deputies located Sanchez dead inside.

Vega is currently being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a No Bond status and is facing Kidnapping and First Degree Murder charges.