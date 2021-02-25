Panhandler stabbed in neck during fight at corner spot in Spring Hill, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was stabbed in the neck in what appeared to be a panhandling dispute in Spring Hill on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on the corner of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard.

Deputies said the victim had got into an altercation with Leah Barrett about panhandling on the corner, and that Barrett pushed him to the ground.

The man started feeling a “burning or stinging” sensation on his neck and realized Barrett had stabbed him. Then she ran away from the scene.

The man’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatning.

Deputies found Barrett less than a mile away on the corner of Cortez and Fish Eagle Boulevard in Brooksville.

When interviewed by detectives, Barrett changed her story a few times, but admitted she “stuck him” when asked about the bloody knife she was holding. Then she became uncooperative, deputies said.

Barrett was arrested for aggravated battery and carrying a concealed weapon. She is being held at a Hernando County jail in lieu of $11,000 bond.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.