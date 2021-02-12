Palm Harbor man arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor man is now behind bars after deputies say he was caught impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Timber Pines Resident Activity Center Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a report of a suspicious person.

As deputies arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old James Mazurowski, was seen fleeing from the area in a tan-colored Lincoln SUV.

Deputies say the caller reported that her husband, who had been exercising in the fitness center, saw the suspect in the parking lot rummaging through their golf cart.

Mazurowski was seen with a pair of sunglasses and a nylon cup holder belonging to the victim. When the victim confronted the suspect, deputies say Mazurowski displayed a silver badge and told the victim he was a Buffalo police officer.

An arrest report from HCSO says the victim continued to ask Mazurowski why he was rummaging through the golf cart. Mazurowski once again displayed the badge and told him he was searching for someone, deputies say.

Mazurowski then dropped the sunglasses, got into a car, and fled the area. Deputies say he hit a curb, damaging the car as he sped away.

Deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop as Mazurowski exited the parking lot.

He told deputies he was a U.S Marshal and provided a Buffalo Special Police ID card. He kept insisting he was a U.S. Marshal and he needed to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

Initially, Mazurowski displayed the badge and indicated he was a U.S. Marshal to the front gate guard to gain access to the gated community.

Deputies detained Mazurowski at the scene.

Hernando County deputies contacted a representative from the Buffalo Police Department who said Mazurowski was not a current member of the department’s “Special Police Officer” program, which is comprised of civilians who assist with community events.

Deputies say Mazurowski spontaneously told the responding deputy that he was driving a rental car that he was dropping off for a customer who lived in Timber Pines.

Deputies called the customer who said he dropped off his car for repairs at Auto Nation Lincoln of Clearwater and the car was scheduled to be returned on Wednesday.

Additionally, the customer said the car should have no body damage.

Deputies say a small amount of money was also reported missing from the car’s center console.

Mazurowski was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of impersonating a police officer, burglary of a conveyance, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, and leaving the scene of an accident.

His bond was initially set at $36,500.