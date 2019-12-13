Owner of Coney Island Drive Inn offering hotdogs, cash reward to locate break-in suspect

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville restaurant owner needs your help locating a person who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a beloved restaurant.

According to John Lee, the owner of Coney Island Drive Inn, the suspect caused over $1,000 in damage by breaking into the restaurant.

https://www.facebook.com/CIDriveInn/

Lee tells 8 On Your Side he is asking for the communities help and offering $500 in cash and 100 footlong hotdogs for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it’s investigating the incident but could not provide a report because the investigation is still active.