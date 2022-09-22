HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida wildlife officials seized over 500 crab traps placed illegally in Hernando County.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers on patrol found 54 closed season crab traps. They obtained a search warrant that provided the commercial fisherman’s GPS, which pointed them toward an additional 450 traps.

FWC said the fisherman tended to the traps at night. Officials said some of the the traps were missing tags, were not marked with the proper buoy and did not have the required biodegradable panel.

FWC said the fisherman was charged for the out-of-season traps, on top of other violations. They posted photos to Facebook showing officers loading the 500 traps onto trailers and reminded Floridians, “Don’t be crabby. Check the regs.” You can view the requirements for recreational traps here.

To report a violation, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or submit your tip online here.