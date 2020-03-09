Over 20 cats found in Spring Hill garage with no food, water, overflowing litter boxes

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Spring Hill woman who had over 20 neglected cats in her garage.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call Friday regarding numerous cats that were not being properly cared for in the woman’s garage located at 6257 Spring Hill Dr.

Upon arrival, Animal Enforcement Officers said they observed the cats in the garage with no food or water, and the litter boxes were overflowing.

According to Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, officers removed 24 cats from the location. They were then taken to Hernando County Animal Services (HCAS) for veterinary evaluation.

HCAS said he cats had a flea infestation, but no other significant medical issues.

Animal Enforcement Officers are issuing a Fitness Petition for the owner of the cats in order to permanently remove ownership from the woman.

Deputies said they are conducting an Animal Neglect investigation and arrest warrants are impending.

LATEST STORIES: