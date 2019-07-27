Organizations can apply for Community Arts Grant in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Fine Arts Council is inviting all arts, civic, educational and cultural nonprofit organizations to apply for grants up to $500 each.

These grants will help produce, support, and encourage the creative arts in Hernando County.

The deadline for applying is Oct. 4. Funded projects will take place throughout 2020.

For more details or how to apply for the grant, please visit HernandoArts.org or you can contact the Community Arts Grant Program Coordinator Cheryl Hill by phone at 352-584-0429 or by email at hillrusk@gmail.com.