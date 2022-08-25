BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after colliding with a tractor trailer in Brooksville on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of SR-50 and Hale Avenue, just south of the city, at 11:12 p.m. The report said a semi truck was making a U-turn in the intersection and moved into the path of an oncoming sedan.

FHP said the sedan slammed into the trailer being pulled by the truck. The driver of the sedan, a 38-year-old Brooksville man, died from his injuries. The crash report stated he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old man from Brooksville, was not hurt in the crash. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.