BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.

Deputies were called to a home on Cobb Road in Brooksville for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

By the time deputies arrived, a fight broke out in the yard, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the people involved in the disturbance allegedly fired at least one shot towards deputies.

Two people were shot when deputies returned fire. The sheriff’s office said they were taken to a local trauma center.

No deputies were hurt during the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the use of force.

