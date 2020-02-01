Officials on scene of deputy-involved shooting in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Spring Hill.

Deputies say a “domestic-related weapons disturbance” resulted in the deputy-involved shooting, which took place on Golf Club Lane in the Silverthorne Country Club subdivision.

News Channel 8 was able to confirm several people were shot, however, the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released, however, a news crew is on their way to the scene.

