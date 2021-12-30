Off-duty Hernando deputy saves choking woman at Texas Roadhouse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Hernando County sheriff’s deputy saved a choking woman while getting ready to head home with his family after dinner at a Texas Roadhouse.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 29, Deputy C. Morito was leaving the restaurant with his family when he saw a woman who looked like she was choking.

He rushed over to her to ask if she was choking, and if he could help.

The sheriff’s office said she nodded and Morito “quickly positioned himself to perform the Heimlich maneuver” to dislodge the food the diner was choking on.

After a few attempts, Morito was successful and the woman’s airway was cleared.

“It is a good feeling to know we have someone like Deputy Morito ever ready to help our community in a time of need. We applaud the dedication, compassion and quick thinking that Deputy Morito displayed, even while off duty having dinner at a local restaurant,” said Major K. Hayden, Law Enforcement Bureau Commander.

Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services came to the scene to further evaluate the woman, and she is expected to make a full recovery.