HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at an apartment complex in Hernando County early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Nantucket Cove Apartment complex Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report “multiple shots fired.”

According to a news release, some callers said they heard an argument or saw a “physical fight” in the apartment’s parking lot just before they heard shots ring out.

When deputies arrived, they found a man on Suzanne Drive, just north of the complex, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting was not a random act of violence and added there is no danger to the public.

The man is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information on the shooting but noted an investigation is ongoing.