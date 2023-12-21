SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was accused of fleeing Hernando County deputies and trying to hide from them in a retention pond.

Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle, driven by Luis Jose Cabrera, 29, for running a red light at Commercial Way and Trenton Avenue, but it sped off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cabrera “drove the motorcycle in a complete circle in the middle of the road, shouting that he didn’t do anything wrong,” according to a news release.

Another deputy spotted the motorcycle parked outside of a restaurant, located near Commercial Way and Wendy Court, and tried to talk to Cabrera inside. He was accused of running out the back door, hopping a fence and jumping into a retention pond to escape.

Cabrera eventually surrendered to deputies and was charged with the following offenses:

Fleeing to elude

Resisting officer without violence

Failure to register motor vehicle

Failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license

Possession of cocaine

Cabrera was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $6,000 bond on Thursday.