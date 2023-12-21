SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was accused of fleeing Hernando County deputies and trying to hide from them in a retention pond.
Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle, driven by Luis Jose Cabrera, 29, for running a red light at Commercial Way and Trenton Avenue, but it sped off, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cabrera “drove the motorcycle in a complete circle in the middle of the road, shouting that he didn’t do anything wrong,” according to a news release.
Another deputy spotted the motorcycle parked outside of a restaurant, located near Commercial Way and Wendy Court, and tried to talk to Cabrera inside. He was accused of running out the back door, hopping a fence and jumping into a retention pond to escape.
Cabrera eventually surrendered to deputies and was charged with the following offenses:
- Fleeing to elude
- Resisting officer without violence
- Failure to register motor vehicle
- Failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license
- Possession of cocaine
Cabrera was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $6,000 bond on Thursday.