SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was accused of fleeing Hernando County deputies and trying to hide from them in a retention pond.

Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle, driven by Luis Jose Cabrera, 29, for running a red light at Commercial Way and Trenton Avenue, but it sped off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cabrera “drove the motorcycle in a complete circle in the middle of the road, shouting that he didn’t do anything wrong,” according to a news release.

Another deputy spotted the motorcycle parked outside of a restaurant, located near Commercial Way and Wendy Court, and tried to talk to Cabrera inside. He was accused of running out the back door, hopping a fence and jumping into a retention pond to escape.

Cabrera eventually surrendered to deputies and was charged with the following offenses:

  • Fleeing to elude
  • Resisting officer without violence
  • Failure to register motor vehicle
  • Failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license
  • Possession of cocaine

Cabrera was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $6,000 bond on Thursday.