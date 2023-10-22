TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hudson man died Saturday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release said the 53-year-old man and his passenger, a 40-year-old Largo woman, were driving east on Fort Dade Avenue when it ran into a Dodge Journey that ran a stop sign at the intersection with East Avenue.

Troopers said the motorcyclist and the passenger were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries, but the man died from his injuries.

The SUV driver and his two passengers, all from New Port Richey, all suffered minor injuries.