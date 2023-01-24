Note: The video in this story is from a previous report

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when the motorcyclist, identified as 19-year-old Andrew James Martin, drove past a vehicle on Frontage Road behind a Ruby Tuesday “in a reckless manner.”

According to deputies, Martin got into a brief exchange with the driver of the vehicle, who was traveling with a family member, before getting off his motorcycle and punching the hood of the victim’s hood before headbutting it while wearing his helmet.

Martin also broke the side-view mirror of the vehicle and cut his hand, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle, described only as an adult man, confronted Martin and into an argument. Deputies said both men told each other that they were armed, which scared the driver into pulling his gun on Martin to get him to back off.

Martin began to retreat, so the victim put his gun away, but as the victim walked back to his vehicle, the victim’s passenger saw Martin begin to brandish his gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The suspect then got back on the motorcycle and began to drive away,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. “While driving away, the suspect fired his weapon at the victim’s vehicle, approximately five times.”

A deputy responding to a crash several hundred feet away ended up hearing the gunfire and went to the scene, spotting Martin on his motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy tried to pull Martin over, but he fled, leading a pursuit that ended at a home on Arcadia Avenue in Spring Hill.

Deputies said Martin drove into an open garage and shut the door. After a brief standoff, Martin surrendered.

Martin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; weapon offense/missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft; firing a weapon in public/residential property; and fleeing and eluding.