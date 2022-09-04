SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.

Deputies said Daisy Ivette Gonzalez-Morales, 33, was last seen at her home on Naimisha Loop in Spring Hill at around 10 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gonzalez-Morales told her employee she would not be coming to work Saturday and has not been heard from since.

Gonzalez-Morales reportedly made statements of self-harm to family and friends.

Deputies said she could be in Ocala in the area of I-75 and State Road 40 while driving her red 2019 Dodge Challenger. The car has a Florida tag number designated 66BLMV.

Gonzalez-Morales was described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having brown hair and eyes. She has a moon tattoo on her left arm, writing on her hand, and a cross on her right arm.

If you know where she is, call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.