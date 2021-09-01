Missing endangered adult alert issued for Hernando County man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man out of Spring Hill Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Justo Beltre Guzman, 82, left his on Deering Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, telling his wife he was going to an insurance company on US-19 to pay a bill.

A family member later learned that Guzman was at a Speedway store in Holiday trying to get gas while appearing “very confused,” according to the HCSO. The sheriff’s office said he was last seen telling someone he was trying to get back to Spring Hill but was seen driving south toward Tarpon Springs.

The sheriff’s office said Guzman is driving a 2011 grey Toyota RAV 4 with a Florida tag Z4SSW.



Guzman is said to be showing signs of dementia after having a stroke within the last two weeks. He walks with a cane and speaks very little English.

He is physically described as a black Hispanic man standing at five feet six inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Guzman is, call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or contact

local law enforcement.