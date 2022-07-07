BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered adult.

The sheriff’s office issued a purple alert for Christina Wall, 49, on Thursday morning. She was last seen at 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon, getting into her car at her home on Olive Street in Brooksville.

Christina is 5’7″ and 130 pounds, and suffers from various mental illnesses. A family member told police that she left her driver’s license and cell phone behind.

She was last seen driving a silver 2012 Infinity G37 with a Florida license plate: 2UBTRU

If you have seen Christina Wall or have information on her current whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or contact law enforcement in your area.