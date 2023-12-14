HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old with dementia and a history of seizures.

Hector Moran was last seen around midnight Thursday morning in the area of his residence on Broad Street in Masaryktown.

Deputies said Moran was last seen driving a tan 2002 Toyota Sienna van with no tag.

Moran is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair and was wearing a grey pullover, blue jeans, and a blue Donald Trump baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Hector Moran’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local police station.