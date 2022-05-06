TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies found the body of a missing Canadian man Friday morning after he disappeared from his van.

Sheriff Al Neinhuis said cadaver dogs found the body of Richard Joseph Adolphe Paquet, 74, of Nova Scotia off a sea wall in Hernando Beach.

“We certainly send our condolences to his family,” the sheriff said.

Deputies began their search for Paquet Wednesday after finding his wife disoriented and alone in their van.

According to her, Paquet parked the van in a stranger’s driveaway, and they went to sleep. When she awoke, the van’s doors were open, and he was gone.

Neinhuis said Paquet had gotten into a minor wreck in Brooksville the day before with no injuries. Deputies later encountered Paquet again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hernando County, but he seemed fine at the time.

However, the sheriff said at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, witnesses saw Paquet acting more erratic, possibly from a medical episode. Neinhuis said it is believed this caused him to leave the van and fall off the sea wall.

The sheriff said Paquet’s body still had his glasses on when he was recovered. No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.