Missing 15-year-old New York boy found at Brooksville woman’s home with hickeys on his neck

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville woman was jailed Monday, months after a missing teenager was found at her home covered in hickeys.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned a missing teenage boy from New York could be in Hernando County last May.

Deputies said the 15-year-old was last seen at his home in New York on May 24. His mother said he sent her a text saying he was in a gated community called either “Brooksville” or “Brookridge.”

His friend told police in New York that the boy had paid money for a person to drive him to Florida to meet a woman he had met online, the sheriff’s office said.

The friend said the woman had a child, was in her 30s and had long brown hair, according to deputies.

Deputies found the teen with 32-year-old Kelley Gaudette two days later at a home on Scepter Avenue in Brooksville.

Hernando County deputies say Gaudette initially denied knowing about the teen’s whereabouts, but eventually went into the home and had the boy speak to a deputy.

The deputy noticed the teen had what appeared to be hickeys on his neck. The teen said the marks were from a barstool hitting him in the neck.

Deputies said the teen told them his mother gave him permission to go to Florida and that he paid a friend to drive him down there. He said Gaudette bought him a cell phone so they could communicate, according to deputies.

Investigators learned the boy had met Gaudette two months before in an online chatroom for people who are depressed. The teen reportedly told deputies he was trying to get away from a verbally abusive family situation. The boy denied that he and Gaudette were in a relationship.

The boy’s mother said her son suffers from mental illness and did not have access to his medication. She also told deputies she was aware her son was communicating with an older woman online and told him it was unacceptable, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Gaudette believed the teen was considering self-harm due to his situation, so she offered him a place to stay and helped fund his trip. She said she viewed the teenager as a son and denied any inappropriate contact with him. She said she believed his mother granted him permission to stay in Florida, according to deputies.

Deputies said the teen was removed from the home and taken to a facility until his mom could pick him up.

In June, the boy’s mother reported finding disturbing text messages between her son and Gaudette that prove they were in a relationship. A month later, she allegedly found nude images and videos of Gaudette on a flash drive belonging to her son.

In March, detectives received a recorded interview with the teenager from authorities in New York. During the interview, the teen said Gaudette had sent him nude photos and videos of herself via an online app. After arriving at Gaudette’s home, the teen said they engaged in sexual relations.

Gaudette was questioned again by detectives on Monday and continued to deny any inappropriate contact with the teen, deputies say. When confronted with the messages, images and videos collected from the teen’s mother, Gaudette requested an attorney.

Gaudette was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim older than 12 but less than 16 years of age, principle to traveling to meet a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and transmission of harmful materials to a minor using an electronic device.

She was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and had her bond set at $19,000.