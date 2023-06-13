TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park are leaving their post this Saturday night as cave divers take over — the same cave divers that discovered a new section of the underground river, 400 feet below the surface, a few years ago.

The Karst Underwater Research Group (KUR) spends hours mapping out and documenting miles of underground caves that make up the Floridan Aquifer all around the state.

The divers with KUR are hosting an event, ‘The River Continues,’ at the state park Saturday and the public is invited. They want you to spend an evening with these modern day explorers to sit down and ask questions. They will be talking through some incredible footage, what goes into getting, a look at their equipment, telling stories about their dives and what they plan to explore next.

Tickets to the event are still available and can found here.

These divers risk their lives to raise awareness of where 90% of our drinking water comes from in hopes that more people will be inclined to help protect this natural resource. The event begins at 7 p.m. and there will be appetizers and beverages following the program. Several divers will also be in the mermaid theater showing off their equipment and to do a photoshoot.