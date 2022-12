HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has a new member on the force.

The sheriff’s office welcomed its newest member, K-9 Nyko (Nee-ko).

Deputies said K-9 Nyko is a 14-month-old Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands.

His handler, Cpl. Steve Miller, said he is excited to start working with his new partner.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Nyko was provided by Southern Coast K9.