Suspect in custody after incident in Hernando County

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is in custody after an incident in the Brooksville area Friday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who may have been armed, had ran away from deputies, and that there was an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Marvelwood Road and Hexam Road. They told residents to stay indoors.

Deputies later said the situation had been resolved and the suspect was in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

